GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a truck driver who died after a fire engulfed his vehicle following a crash on Interstate 85 is remembering him as a beloved father and a wonderful husband.

"(He was) a rock to his family," an online tribute to him reads.

Yonas Worku died Saturday after the tanker truck he was hauling with 8,500 pounds of fuel crashed with two other cars. Authorities said the tanker and one other car flipped several times before the truck burst into flames, killing Worku and 31-year-old Emerald Lynn.

Witnesses saw the tanker truck swerve into the median wall before it ignited into a fireball.

11Alive's La'Tasha Givens went to Worku's home on Tuesday, where family members were gathered, but they declined to speak at the time, saying the loss was still too much.

According to his family, Worku was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 21, 1975. He attended his secondary education at Bole High School, and later Addis Ababa University Building College.

"He learned and worked many trades before his untimely death," family members said.

His family said Worku is survived by his wife Eden and his three children - ages 8, 5 and 3 - his parents, his four brothers and one sister.

"He also leaves behind many who esteemed his friendship," the tribute continued.

"A beloved father and a wonderful husband. A rock to his family. A wise man beyond his age, who always put the needs of others before his own. He will be deeply missed. May he rest in eternal peace," the tribute concluded, before closing with a Bible verse from Psalm 16:8. "Oh Lord, I keep my eyes always on you. With you by my right, I will not be shaken."

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign in his honor.