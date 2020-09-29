You can still find good coffee deals across Atlanta

Naitonal Coffee Day is being celebrated all over metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Tuesday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and while the usual national chains like Starbucks and Dunkin are offering up good deals, there are some other places to look around metro Atlanta to find some tasty deals -- especially since it's wet and murky outside.

Duck Donuts is a relatively new entry to the doughnut game in Atlanta. The made-to-order chain has metro Atlanta locations in Alpharetta, Toco Hills, the Tuxedo Festival in Buckhead and Merchant's Walk in Marietta. They're offering a free iced or hot coffee when you make an order.

Peet's Coffee has a single location - at the Omni Hotel downtown. They're offering 25 percent off on a purchase of coffee beans at their physical locations and through their online store at Peets.com. To take advantage online, use the code, COFFEEDAY20.

Circle K stores are all over metro Atlanta. Visitors can grab a free hot or iced coffee on Tuesday through the Circle K mobile app.

Panera Bread is offering a FULL MONTH of unlimited coffee for free for new subscribers to their MyPanera+ Coffee Subscription. The subscription offers the first month of the subscription for free, with subsequent months at the full $8.99 per month price.

Caribou Coffee stores are not as prevalent as they once were around metro Atlanta. With the purchase of a large coffee, a bag of coffee beans is half-off.

Einstein Bros. Bagels says they are celebrating National Coffee Day with a free iced or hot coffee every day when ordering through their app.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free cup of coffee to everyone on Tuesday, period, full stop. You don't have to buy anything, just visit the shop and grab your cup of coffee.

Now, if you're a Krispy Kreme Rewards member, in addition to the cuppa-joe, you will get a free donut of your choice to go with the coffee.

Dunkin is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Tuesday.

At Starbucks, visitors who buy a grande or larger handcrafted drink using their mobile app will get another handcrafted drink for free.