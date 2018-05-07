ATLANTA – A Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta employee saved her co-worker’s life when she began choking on a grape.

Katie was eating lunch at her desk when she swallowed a grape whole.

“There was 100 percent blockage,” Katie said. “I couldn’t breathe at all. I looked up at everyone and tried to signal that I was choking.”

Angie was nearby and said she heard Katie take her last breath. She jumped into action and was the first one to get to Katie’s cubicle.

“I was really happy Angie ran over to me because I immediately thought, ‘If anyone knows the Heimlich, it’s Angie,’” Katie said. “My second thought was, ‘I’m going to throw up in front of my entire team.’”

In five or six thrusts, Angie was able to get the grape out. This all happened within 30 seconds or so after Katie began choking.

Katie got emotional and thought to herself, “What is Angie hadn’t been there?”

“Right when it was finished, we looked at each other and I laughed and I said ‘Angie, that was beautiful,’” Katie said.

Angie has a background working in college athletics and coached college basketball. Because of this, she had to take CPR classes. Angie said it was like riding a bike as the training came right back in a time of need.

“If you have the opportunity to get training, get training. If you’ve been trained, do it again,” Angie said. “You see things happen and don’t know if it could happen to you and I’m just glad I could be there and I have several other colleagues who have had the same training. You never know when you’re needed.”

Angie’s coworkers created a poster and displayed it in the office after she stepped in and saved Katie.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta organizes CPR and AED training for their employees and encourages others to get CPR-trained wherever possible.

© 2018 WXIA