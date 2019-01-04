DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a 9-year-old girl severely injured in a hit-and-run caught on jaw-dropping surveillance video is desperate to find the driver who ran after slamming in to her.

They're pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Looking at this video, 9-year-old LeDerihanna's family says someone must know the two men who ran from the car. Their faces are clear in the footage.

"It was cold. It was very cold," explained the girl's mom Charlette. "I could only see the video once. I can't look at it again. I can't look at it again. It's very devastating."

LeDerihanna's family is thankful they have that video, though, because they think it will be the key to catching the two men who ran after the vicious hit.

"It didn't just hit her, it threw her through a brick wall," described the family's attorney Chris Stewart. "Their house has a massive, gaping hole."

PREVIOUS: Jaw-dropping video shows car plow into 2 girls playing in DeKalb County yard

He added it's miraculous she survived.

"She will have to learn to walk again. She suffered a fractured skull, a severely fractured pelvis in three places. Severe lacerations," he listed. "Her right valve in her heart is leaking."

Through it all, family said the 9-year-old is still smiling.

"She's loved by many. Everyone is her friend," her mom said.

Dozens of people came out of the house to help after she was hit. They believe the two men who ran blended in.

"They never once looked down at my baby. How it looked, she looked like she was dead. They thought she was dead and they didn't care," Charlette said.

She said video appears to show the pair get something out of the car and shove it down their pants before running off in separate directions.

"You will be caught," LeDerihanna's promised. "The video is everywhere, it's going viral."

Right now, though, who the two men are remains a mystery.

Police said he woman who actually owns the car was at work at the time of the crash, and believe she lent it to her 30-year-old boyfriend. But family said the two who ran away from the scene of the crash appeared to be teens - and no one seems to know them.

After the crash LeDerihanna's mom was much more concerned with getting to her baby.

"The police tried to stop me from going in her room, but NOTHING could have stopped me. They would have had to fight me. Nothing was going to stop me from getting in that room to my baby," she said.

The family has started a Gofundme to try and pay her medical bills, and while they want to focus on LaDerihanna's recovery, they say they won't rest until these two men are found.

