Young adults show signs of heart conditions after second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The issue is not a new development, but the new information from the CDC is causing parents to ask more questions.

SAN DIEGO — The CDC is now reporting more young people are experiencing a heart-related condition after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, than they previously thought.

News 8 Assignment Editor and mother of three, Bernadette Abisher is concerned after learning new data shows a possible link between a second dose of the COVID vaccine and myocarditis.

“The more I read about it the scarier it is,” said Abisher.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Arvin Narula, Sharp Healthcare cardiologist, about myocarditis and it's relations to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Myocarditis is an inflammatory condition of the heart—symptoms are shortness of breath and chest discomfort," said Dr. Narula.

The CDC reported 226 cases of myocarditis after vaccination in people younger than age 30.

“It's scaring me, my son is 15, and he is scheduled for his second shot of the COVID vaccine today," said Abisher. "It’s just a huge concern for me, I want to know more about these cases."

However, Dr. Narula said, throughout the whole year, he has only seen 10 to 15 cases of myocarditis and only seven of those cases have been with younger patients, who also had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Personally, I have not seen a COVID-19 vaccine related case, but I have seen COVID-19 related vaccine myocarditis from the infection itself, not the vaccine,” said Dr. Narula.

He said parents should not be too worried, but also said further investigation is needed to confirm that the vaccine is the cause of the problem in the other cases.

“Other vaccines have caused myocarditis, the small pox vaccine caused myocarditis,” said Dr. Narula.

Dr. Narula said the risks of the COVID-19 virus is much greater than the side effects of myocarditis, and he said it's best to be vaccinated.

“Do I hold off on not giving him the shot? The second vaccine?" said Abisher. "It's like this toss up between, worrying about him experiencing this horrible side effect and not being vaccinated."

The CDC stated information on the recovery of patients in 220 cases; in more than 80 percent of these cases, patients got better on their own.