Donors step in after child left an orphan in Douglas County murder-suicide

Police said the boy's father, Harold Daker, was out on bond when he reportedly beat his mother, Kaleshia Lyons, to death on Nov. 4.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A young boy is now an orphan after police reported that his father brutally murdered his mother, Kaleshia Lyons, two weeks ago.

Dozens on the Internet poured love into young Gavin as the Lyons' family navigates life without his mother.

The online fundraiser for Gavin and his mom's funeral has garnered more than half its goal of $5,000.

Donations are said to help with Kaleshia Lyons' funeral, burial and get care for her son, according to the organizer.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies said they received a tip from someone who found Harold Dakers, Gavin's father, dead in a creek of the woods where he took his own life.

Police started their search in the woods for Dakers last week in a manhunt after he brutally murdered Kaleshia Lyons. Police said the two were previously in a relationship.

Authorities found Lyons dead from "blunt force trauma" wounds on Nov. 4 which was four months after Dackers was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting Lyons at his Villa Rica apartment. Police said he was out on bond for the assualt charge at the time of the murder.

The organizer of the fundraiser, Stephanie Ojeda, said "Kaleshia was a beautiful soul and wonderful mother taken from this world far too soon."