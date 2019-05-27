HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A young boy in Hall County is being honored for his heroism after rescuing his best friend from drowning at a birthday party in Hall County.

Kaleb Reeves said he knew Nick Williams, his best friend, couldn't swim well but not everyone at the party knew that.

“One kid pushed him not knowing that he couldn’t swim, so the kids on the balcony was seeing him with his hands flopping," Reeves told 11Alive's Elwyn Lopez.

That's when the 13-year-old jumped into action.

“My friend James’ sister touched him with her foot when she jumped in, and so I dove down, grabbed him by the waistband of his shorts and pushed him up under me and pushed him out of the water," Reeves said.

That helped save his best friend's life.

“I mean, I wasn’t really scared because I knew I was doing the right thing and I had to get him out of the water,” he said.

A mom at the party performed CPR on Williams. He was then rushed to Scottish Rite Children's Hospital.

“I’m just very proud of him and, you know, I just see that the Lord put Kaleb in the right place, at the right time, and it’s a blessing that everything turned out alright and that Nick is here with us," Kaleb's mother, April Reeves, said.

The young teen said he is now overwhelmed with new friend requests online.

"Everybody just saying I’m hero and it’s really cool," he said. "I mean, it feels good."

April Reeves said Williams is out of the hospital and recovering at home.

