Young man, woman killed on motorcycle in DeKalb County crash, police say

It happened on Sept. 1 just before 8:30 p.m. along the Northeast Expressway at Peachwood Circle.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man and woman were killed last Friday after the motorcycle they were riding together was involved in a crash with another vehicle on a DeKalb County road, police said.

DeKalb County Police Department said their officers responded to the wreck around 8:30 p.m. When they got there, they saw the motorcycle and the vehicle damaged in the middle of the roadway where both the man and woman had been thrown from the motorcycle, according to police.

An Pham Nguyen, a 28-year-old woman, was found dead on the shoulder of the road, police said. The man, 20-year-old Landon Horne, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Police said that Horne was driving the motorcycle and Pham Nguyen was riding behind him.