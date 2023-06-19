Young Thug Instagram posts cryptic QR code

The code leads to a countdown teasing an announcement set for Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Rapper Young Thug may be on the brink of debuting a new project - despite being behind bars for more than a year in Cobb County.

The speculation comes after his Instagram account posted a cryptic message.

Famous for hits like "Stoner" and "Hot," Young Thug whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, has recently made headlines for more than his music. Young Thug is the center of an organized crime trial in which Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has accused him of being the kingpin of the Young Slime Life gang and using Young Stoner Life Records as a cover-up, pointing to the YSL acronym.

His RICO trial started earlier this year and in a span of six months, not a single juror has been seated sparking further intrigue in how the rapper could potentially pursue a new project while in custody in what's becoming the longest jury selection process in state history.

Young Thug's Instagram profile is a clean slate - save for one post of a QR code with the caption "BUSINESS IS BUSINESS" on Friday. The code leads to a countdown clock that's set to time out Wednesday.

Other artists such as Atlanta's 21 Savage and Metro Boomin' also reposted the QR code, fueling speculation of a new track. This would be Thug's first release since his 2021 studio album Punk.

The code also comes after Gunna released his new song 'Bread & Butter' earlier this month.

It was Gunna's first track since he took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. His track accused Willis of acting "sneaky" and addressed the accusations that he snitched on those still roped up in the case.

Many believe Young Thug may address Gunna's take on the trial from his perspective after the QR code was released the same night as Gunna's newest project, A Gift and A Curse.

Some fans say it's highly likely the code was intended to overshadow his release.

However, Gunna did share Young Thug's post on social media as did their record label Young Stoner Life.

As people await the countdown, the RICO trial continues to develop with the number of defendants dwindling.

Aspiring rapper and alleged gang member Christian Eppinger, who was accused of shooting an Atlanta Police Department officer, was severed from the case after authorities seized his attorney's laptop. The state accused his attorney of allowing Eppinger to use his laptop to communicate with a Fulton County deputy to sneak contraband to him. Eppinger will now face a separate trial and the Fulton County deputy is facing charges.

Why is Young Thug in jail?

The rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, is one of 28 people originally charged with being part of the Young Slime Life street gang in a sweeping indictment brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In particular, the Fulton County DA is targeting Young Thug as the alleged "head" of the gang - "he's the one they're all afraid of, he's the one that's King Slime" is how one prosecutor put it during the bond hearing.

However, the rapper's attorneys have argued there is no foundation for these accusations, saying he's being punished on the basis of rap lyrics and social media posts and little to no evidence of any criminal acts. They have emphasized his influence on the Cleveland Avenue community and on art.

Where does the case stand?

The ongoing jury selection is heading into its seventh month in the Young Slime Life RICO trial in Fulton County. May marked one year since the original indictment was handed down by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, alleging that YSL committed nearly 200 criminal acts.

It could take even longer to finally seat those deciding the fate of around a dozen alleged gang members.