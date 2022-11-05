Young Thug's arrest | These lyrics are being used as evidence in his RICO case

The nearly 90-page indictment said these lyrics are proof Young Thug, other rappers are involved in Atlanta-area crimes.

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, is in quite the legal tangle over his alleged involvement in a violent Georgia gang.

He's now facing new felony charges. The rapper was arrested in Atlanta on Monday on charges dating as far back as 2013.

Young Thug's arrest is a result of Fulton County's crackdown on gang activity.

In a nearly 90-page indictment, Williams is accused of being the gang's leader and orchestrating some of the activity. Fulton County's District Attorney's Office referenced his songs and lyrics in its indictment, calling it proof of his gang activity and linking him to other charges.

Below is a list of songs and lyrics listed in the indictment.

List of song lyrics alleged as evidence of gang activity