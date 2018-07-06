ATLANTA -- With temperatures rising and Georgians enjoying the great outdoors this summer, it’s important to familiarize yourself with the wildlife.

Especially venomous snakes, which are often spotted along hiking trails and near bodies of water across the region. Even in the security of your yard, there’s a chance a venomous snake could be out looking for food or warmth.

►►RELATED: Copperheads are moving in Georgia | Here's how to protect yourself

So, here’s your quick reference guide to the venomous snakes that call Georgia home. In total, there are more than 46 species of snake, but just six are poisonous. Generally speaking, venomous snakes will have a triangular-shaped head with long, movable fangs. Non-venomous snakes typically have a round head, no fangs and no heat-sensory pits on their faces.

Photo guide to the six venomous snakes of Georgia

Photo guide to the six venomous snakes of the Carolinas
01 / 06
Copperheads are the most common venomous snake found in North Carolina. According to the Carolinas Poison Center, they receive 10 times the number of calls about copperheads than all other snakes combined.
02 / 06
Cottonmouths, also known as water moccasins, are found in North Carolina and South Carolina. Their bite is reportedly similar to a copperhead. These snakes are typically found in swamps and wetland areas. 
03 / 06
Pigmy rattlesnakes are native to southeastern North Carolina and the low country of South Carolina. Bites from rattlesnakes are usually more severe than those of copperheads. 
04 / 06
Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes are native to both Carolinas. 
05 / 06
Timber rattlesnakes are native to both North Carolina and South Carolina. 
06 / 06
Coral snakes are native to South Carolina. Often confused with the harmless king snake, you can always identify a coral snake with this rhyme: "Red touches yellow, kill a fellow. Red touches black, venom lack." 

American Copperhead

The copperhead is easily recognized with their brown markings with an hour-glass shaped pattern. Like other pit vipers, copperheads have an arrow-shaped head and heat-sensory pits between each eye and nostril to track prey.

►►RELATED: What you need to know about snakes in Georgia

►►RELATED: Can you identify this snake? Here's how

According to the Carolinas Poison Center, officials receive 10 times the number of calls about copperhead bites than all other snakes combined. There’s some good news, though. About half of the bites from copperheads result in only mild swelling and pain.

Where they’re found: Throughout forested areas in most of Georgia. In the mountains, you'll find them on dry rocky hillsides. They can be known to den with timber rattlesnakes on open, south-facing hillsides. In the Coastal Plain, they can be found in lowland hardwood forest and swamp margins. They are also common in suburban areas of large cities. (Source: University of Georgia)

Cottonmouth

In Georgia, "cottonmouths are generally restricted to the Coastal Plain but are found in a few Piedmont locations west of Atlanta, Georgia," according to University of Georgia researchers.These snakes prefer to live in swamps and wetlands with freshwater, but occasionally they’ll be on land.

Unlike most other snakes, cottonmouths aren’t afraid to stand their ground when threatened. They’re typically dark-colored with dark bands and a white, cotton-like inside of its mouth. Adults are usually 3-4 feet long and hunt rodents, amphibians and other snakes.

Where they’re found: Swamps, wetlands, almost any source of freshwater

Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake

The Eastern diamondback rattlesnake is known for its dark brown to black “diamond” scale pattern and the signature tail rattle. Each diamond is outlined with yellow-to-white bands and like copperheads, a triangular-shaped head.

Eastern diamondbacks are normally found in numbers on barrier islands. They are also found in mixed pine-hardwood forests that develop on abandoned agricultural sites, or around open woodlots, brushy pasture borders and abandoned homesites in suburban and urban areas (they almost never enter homes.) During the winter, they’ll burrow underground, but once the weather warms up, they’re quite active. Adults are usually about four feet long, and unlike most other snake species, rattlesnakes ambush prey that gets too close.

Bites from any rattlesnake are usually more severe than copperheads or cottonmouths and are considered a medical emergency. These snakes are considered rare according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Where they’re found: According to UGA researchers, eastern diamondbacks are are found in the lower coastal plain of the southeast; their stronghold is in Florida and southern Georgia. They generally avoid wet areas but sometimes live along the edges of swamps, UGA said.

Pigmy Rattlesnake

Pigmy rattlesnakes are small in size (1-2 feet) but they can pack quite the punch with their bite. These rattlers feed on small rodents and frogs.

It can be difficult to hear the tiny rattle on a Pigmy’s tail, so always be aware of your surroundings. They can vary from a dark, charcoal gray color to light gray and pink.

Where they’re found: Everywhere outside the mountains, but they’re usually not too far from a source of freshwater where unsuspecting prey stop to get a drink.

Timber/Canebrake Rattlesnake

Their habitat ranges from the coast to the mountains. If you’re in the mountains, they’re called timber rattlers, but if you’re near the coast, they can be referred to as canebrake rattlesnakes.

Timber rattlesnakes can vary in color from yellow to black with dark bands on their back. Coastal rattlesnakes are typically a light tan color with dark bands or a red stripe running down their back.

Adults are usually around 4-5 feet long and can be found along forest floors. In the mountains, these snakes are usually hunting along streams and valleys, while the coastal canebrake rattlesnakes hunt near wooded bluffs near rivers and swamps.

Where they’re found: Everywhere, but usually near sources of water and wooded areas. These snakes like to hide inside tree stumps and wait for their prey to approach.

Coral Snake

Coral snakes are native to the South Carolina low country, but they are considered rare. Coral snakes belong to the elapids family of snakes, which includes some of the deadliest snakes in the world, such as cobras and mambas.

This is the only venomous snake in the Georgia that isn’t a pit viper. Adults are usually about two feet long and have bright red, yellow and black bands down the length of its body. These are often confused with harmless king snakes, but as long as you remember “Red touches yellow, kill a fellow” and “red touches black, venom lack,” you’ll know the difference. Also, a coral snake’s nose is always black.

Where they’re found: Anywhere, but they aren’t common in any single area. These snakes are very secretive but are spotted most frequently in loose, sandy soil.

PHOTOS: Snakes seen in metro Atlanta

PHOTOS: Snakes seen in metro Atlanta
01 / 102
02 / 102
Terrie Thompson
03 / 102
Brandie Rider
04 / 102
Meg Hartman
05 / 102
Monique Bredas (Mableton, Ga).
06 / 102
Sara Wise (Chattahoochee Bend State Park)
07 / 102
Canton, Ga. -- Cathie Reinhagen Heck 
08 / 102
Jennifer French Poole (Covington, Ga.)
09 / 102
Jody Hawk
10 / 102
Kimberly Serafin - Panola Stat Park
11 / 102
Amy Curran -- Woodstock, Ga.
12 / 102
Amanda Purvis
13 / 102
Alexa Turner McLelland
14 / 102
Amber Nicole McCranie
15 / 102
Kim Scholes Chattaoochee National Forest at Cochran Shoals
16 / 102
Tina Lee White Gainesville
17 / 102
Amy Byess
18 / 102
Bonnie Hilton Alpharetta
19 / 102
Michelle Kiefert Michelle Kiefert_
20 / 102
Tara Gilmore Medlock park
21 / 102
Jennifer Putnam
22 / 102
North Georgia CoyWebscar
23 / 102
David Simmons Hiram
24 / 102
Craig McKinney
25 / 102
Justin Branam
26 / 102
Kimberly Burgess Posey
27 / 102
Sally Sage Dawsonville
28 / 102
Just today! Right by my backdoor, down the steps! 
29 / 102
Spotted yesterday. 4.5 feet. John's Creek. (Brian Symonds)
30 / 102
This was found in Jenkinsburg.....just south of Atlanta. (Calvin Burford)
31 / 102
Carrie Keller
32 / 102
No snakes were harmed in the taking of this pic. Thank God for zoom and that we know he is actually protecting us. (By Jason Poteet)
33 / 102
Thanks Pris L. Mann!
34 / 102
35 / 102
It's off my backyard in Forsyth County 2 weeks ago (Amanda)
36 / 102
37 / 102
Melanie McCord  
38 / 102
Steph
39 / 102
We have a pair of Speckled King snakes living under our house. Here is the "smaller" of the two. (by Alex Fusco)
40 / 102
James Elder
41 / 102
This was by my front door in Lawrenceville!! Still can't figure out what kind it is. Some say brown water snake. Others say copperhead. Would love to know for sure. (Ronda Whitney)
42 / 102
It's off my backyard in Forsyth County 2 weeks ago (Amanda)
43 / 102
Near our wood pile in Dallas, GA. King snake eating copperhead
44 / 102
Savalas Reed
45 / 102
Steph
46 / 102
I found this snake on the road in my neighborhood last week. Water Moccasin. Suwanee, GA. Michelle McShane
47 / 102
We have a pair of Speckled King snakes living under our house. Here is the "smaller" of the two. (by Alex Fusco)
48 / 102
My name is Valerie Fowler Robinson this was in our garage in Douglasville a black snake
49 / 102
My name is Valerie Fowler Robinson this was in our garage in Douglasville a black snake
50 / 102
Thanks Pris L. Mann!
51 / 102
52 / 102
53 / 102
54 / 102
55 / 102
56 / 102
57 / 102
Rat snake in Wilmer!! It just got done eating something and could hardly move.
58 / 102
59 / 102
60 / 102
61 / 102
62 / 102
63 / 102
64 / 102
65 / 102
66 / 102
67 / 102
68 / 102
69 / 102
70 / 102
71 / 102
Michael Womack: Water snake eating a trout on Holley Creek near Eton 03/29/16
72 / 102
Gina Bolton Sherman: Cleveland, Ga.
73 / 102
Lynn Sauls Carlile This guy showed up in our family room a couple of weeks ago! East Cobb.
74 / 102
Jodie Vaughn Brown: On our neighborhood trail by the creek in Cumming
75 / 102
Michael Meehan: This guy is 3' long and now resides in my barn.
76 / 102
Gary Wirl: Saw this guy basking in a spot of sunshine...in the middle of the mountain bike trail at Harbins Park in Dacula.
77 / 102
Robbie Ewing: I found him last year on my porch. So far he's kept away all the bad ones. He's huge though this image doesn't do him any justice. He's a good 5-6ft long.
78 / 102
Curtis Crawshaw: This little family in Winder scared us yesterday while we were doing a clean up job. They were safely released into the woods.
79 / 102
Alan Swann's Backyard
80 / 102
Sonja Bagby: Small brown snake. OTP Carrollton Greenbelt.
81 / 102
Wendy Wallace: I see this big female every year in the spring. She's had these 2 new males trying to "warm her up" for a couples of weeks now. Near the KSU Stadium in Kennesaw.
82 / 102
Jose Morales
83 / 102
Kimlie Couch: Rat snake 2 days ago!! It was pretty big and had some attitude. Thanks to my neighbor Emil J. Kukoly Heidi Kukoly for guiding it safely into the woods.
84 / 102
Adrienne Passmore Brown: March 14th in Roswell yuck!
85 / 102
Imogene Turner Roncadori: Apple Valley near Jefferson
86 / 102
Donna Lee Smith: 6 footer in Suwanee
87 / 102
Gabriela Oramas Duarte: My son like them too
88 / 102
Karole Johnson Mahaffey: Copperhead, Monticello GA
89 / 102
Angel Sumner-Thomason: Here is a better view of my visitor
90 / 102
Rachel Coates: He's watching you! My sweet peavey
91 / 102
Britni Cress: Hiding under our basketball goal in Kennesaw
92 / 102
Lynn Sauls Carlile: This guy showed up in our family room a couple of weeks ago! East Cobb.
93 / 102
Jodie Vaughn Brown: On our neighborhood trail by the creek in Cumming
94 / 102
DJrojas Raleigh NC: I saw this one at the Neuse River park east.
95 / 102
Angel Sumner-Thomason: I have since early March they are as confused as we are about the weather here is my daily visitor from the lake
96 / 102
Donna Howard Turner: Although I found this 3'+ king snake February 26 it was no bigger than .5" tops around. It scared me to death because I never expected it where it was hiding
97 / 102
Nikki Smith: I'm pretty sure this little snake was in a dead tree that we cut down. Oops. I don't know what kind of snake this is, but it had a friendly face, even when it curled up trying to look all scary!
98 / 102
Submitted by Kelly Adams
99 / 102
Delicia Whittaker: In front of the garage. ..probably 5 inches long but in my mind it was a very much alive fire breathing dragon
100 / 102
Laekyn Ivester Self: Found this danger noodle on my arm, look out y'all they are sneaky!!
101 / 102
Heather Ausburn saw this one
102 / 102
Craig Sears has one for a pet!

PHOTOS: Snakes in (mostly) strange places

PHOTOS: Snakes in (mostly) strange places
01 / 27
Amy Byess
02 / 27
Craig McKinney
03 / 27
Bonnie Hilton Alpharetta
04 / 27
Monique Bredas (Mableton, Ga).
05 / 27
Mollie Bradford
06 / 27
My front porch rocking chair.
07 / 27
Today a Copperhead came out if the bottom of a package from Kansas via UPS delivered to our office. 5" long but has enough venom as an adult. Just happy it didn't come out when I opened the box!
08 / 27
Yikes!!! I think I will use the back door! This one was after baby birds on top of a support column on my niece's front porch. He didn't get the baby birds and we didn't kill him. My husband caught him and released him far away from the neighborhood in a grassy field.
09 / 27
My niece almost stepped on this one IN her house this weekend.
10 / 27
Under the car.
11 / 27
The snake was waiting for the flying squirrels that come to our bird feeder nightly. This feeder hangs about 25 feet off the ground.
12 / 27
I opened the back door, he was wrapped around the piston thing at the bottom of the door.
13 / 27
In my air conditioning unit outside the house ... wrapped around the fan.
14 / 27
Heard something fall didn't think anything about til we were watching tv and my husband said "do you see that snake?". I flipped out once I realized he wasn't joking!
15 / 27
My dad's front door.
16 / 27
My son's bedroom floor in Gainesville, Ga
17 / 27
He was big and left the vestibule for my car. All I can say is thank goodness for the panic button.
18 / 27
That awkward moment when you own two.
19 / 27
In my washer after washing clothes
20 / 27
Hanging outside the door to my office. That is when you decide that you aren't that hungry and will skip lunch.
21 / 27
Found this one in my flower bed, one in the garage and another in the basement. Eee
22 / 27
That awkward moment when you own two.
23 / 27
On our dock, caught by my son.
24 / 27
Oops! How'd that get there?!?!
25 / 27
Timber rattlesnake in my garage..eek!
26 / 27
In the little creek at the GA Ren Fest
27 / 27
In my linen closet..and it was there for days before we found it because we kept smelling something weird..it was its urine

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!


© 2018 WCNC