‘Your state should be open,’ President Trump says while hosting campaign rally in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Winston-Salem Tuesday night at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport. It’s the first time President Trump has held a public event in the Triad since taking office.

“It’s a great honor to be in North Carolina. We had great, great luck with people backing us in North Carolina. I’m thrilled to be in Winston-Salem with thousands of loyal hardworking patriots. You are great people,” Trump said.

President Trump said the upcoming election is the “most important election we’ve ever had.”

“In 56 days from now, we’re going to win North Carolina. We’re going to win four more years in the White House.”

Trump was quick to attack Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“If Biden wins, China wins and it’s as simple as that.”

Trump also spoke out against the closing of North Carolina.

“We built the greatest economy in the history of the world. We were forced to close it because of the China plague that came in and now we’ve opened it and by the way, your state should be open. It should be open.”

When talking about restrictions on businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic Trump said, "You ought to vote for Dan Forest."

"We call you peaceful protesters," Trump told supporters while referring to his campaign's strategy of getting around bans on large gatherings.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's most recent executive order limits indoor gatherings to 25 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said his office was not in touch with the Trump campaign but hoped the event would comply with the governor's executive order.

However, there was a large crowd at the Trump campaign rally. Those entering the rally were required to get their temperature checked. Some supporters also had on face masks at the rally.

There was also a protest held outside the campaign rally in opposition to the event and President Trump's visit to the Triad.