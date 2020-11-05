Police ID man killed in Saturday motorcycle wreck in Buford

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor to this collision, Gwinnett police said.

BUFORD, Ga. — A 37-year-old Sugar Hill man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV, the Gwinnett County Police Department said in a news release.

Zachary Speir was traveling southbound on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard towards Sugar Hill, according to the incident report. The driver of a brown SUV, a 64-year old Buford woman, was traveling northbound on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard preparing to turn left onto South Waterworks Road. As the brown SUV made the turn, both vehicles collided.

"It is believed that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed," police said.

The brown SUV rolled over after impact and landed on its roof. She was treated with non life-threatening injuries, police said. The motorcycle driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.