Zaxby's introducing bold new 'Sauce-sicles' available in these flavors

The fast-food chain will introduce the new menu item for a limited time at 12 p.m. on Sept. 19.

ATHENS, Ga. — Despite fall soon approaching, one fast food restaurant is trying to keep the spirit of the summer around.

Zaxby's sauce lovers will be thrilled to hear that the restaurant will be adding a bold, brand-new menu item for a limited time, with the announcement that sauce-flavored popsicles are on the way.

The newly dubbed "Sauce-sicles" will make its debut at participating locations on Monday at 12 p.m. for free while supplies last, featuring two signature flavors. The restaurant's iconic "Zax Sauce" and spicier "Tongue Torch" flavors will entice braver patrons willing to step outside of their foodie comfort zone.

In a Facebook post announcing the decision on Friday, Zaxby's remarked that even though fans didn't ask for it, they still made it anyway. On Twitter, the chain teased the release.