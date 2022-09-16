Iconic Atlanta fast food joint closing its longtime Lindbergh location

The Zesto ice cream stand in Lindbergh opened in 1952 and had been at its present spot on Piedmont since 1971.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The original location of an iconic fast food joint is closing up shop.

Zesto announced on Instagram on Thursday that, "with heavy hearts" the location at 2469 Piedmont Road would be closing on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Known for its ice cream, chili dogs and burgers, Zesto opened back in 1952 near the corner of Piedmont and Lindbergh Dr. and had operated at its current location a short ways up near the corner of Piedmont and Morosgo Dr. since 1971.

"Your patronage, and our loyal employees and family members have kept Zesto going since my Dad brought Zesto to Atlanta in 1949! We raise a swirl cone to you all," owners Jim and Leigh Ann Livaditis wrote on Instagram. Jim is the son of John Livaditis, who opened the first Zesto in Atlanta.

According to the Instagram post, Zesto will continue to operate its other locations in metro Atlanta.

Those locations, the post said, "remain alive and well, where customers will find the same ice cream treats, Chubby Deckers, 'Footlong' Chili dogs and the unique Zesto Atlanta experience."

Through the years, the Lindbergh Zesto location became a fixture.

"This neighborhood landmark began by selling only ice cream in 1952. The original walk-up stand at the corner of Piedmont and Lindbergh later added burgers, chili dogs and fries, and was remodeled complete with curb service. It was remodeled again in the early 60s. It was relocated to its present home in 1971. It too has gone through a few incarnations, and has been featured in numerous tv shows, music videos and movies," the Instagram post said.

Last year, another longstanding Zesto location - in Little 5 Points - closed after a tree had fallen on it.