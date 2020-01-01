ATLANTA — Soon-to-be US Senator Kelly Loeffler is continuing a series of mostly-private events in Georgia leading up to her swearing-in in Washington next week. Loeffler will be at the Port of Savannah Thursday.

Loeffler has been taking a crash course learning Georgia’s political landscape over the last couple of weeks.

Since the public announcement of her appointment in December nearly a month ago, the businesswoman's rollout as the state’s newest US Senator has been very closely guarded.

She has quietly traveled the state, documenting on social media her visits with friendly gatherings in Augusta, in the south Georgia town of Homerville, and this week in Carrollton – mostly sidestepping her hometown of Atlanta and much of its media scrutiny.

"She needs practice," said former Democratic state Rep. Doug Teper, a Georgia State University instructor. Teper says Loeffler’s soft entry into public life is understandable, given her limited experience as a public figure.

"It’s a good idea to go out in the state where you are probably not going to get as aggressive of questions as you would in Atlanta," Teper said.

Loeffler’s rollout is two-fold – as a sitting senator, appointed by Gov. Kemp to fill the seat vacated by Johnny Isakson; and as a candidate who will face a special election in eleven months.

She potentially faces opposition from Republicans like Congressman Doug Collins – and Democrats that could include DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond or Ebenezer Baptist church Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Loeffler has positioned herself as a Republican strongly backing President Trump as his impeachment trial looms in the Senate in which she is taking membership.

Loeffler will be sworn in Monday in Washington DC.