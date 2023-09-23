$10,000 winner in Georgia | Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for Friday, Sept. 23, were 10-13-14-57-66, Mega Ball: 3 and Megaplier: 2.

Georgians have another chance at the Mega Millions jackpot after no one took home the big prize in Friday's drawing. One person in Georgia won $10,000.

The winning numbers for Friday, Sept. 23, were 10-13-14-57-66, Mega Ball: 3 and Megaplier: 2.

How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?

$10,000 prize: 1 winner

$1,000 prize: 2 winners (with Megaplier)

$500 prize: 11 winners

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million. Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.