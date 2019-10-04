CLEVELAND, Ga. — One Georgia resident is about $2.3 million richer!

According to the Georgia Lottery, the Circle K on N. Main Street in Cleveland, Georgia sold a winning lottery ticket with the lucky numbers 13-24-25-31-35-46.

The ticket was purchased in the April 8 Jumbo Bucks Lotto drawing, which is a game available exclusively in Georgia. The game combines a classic lotto draw game with an instant-win component.

State lottery officials said the winner claimed the prize Tuesday.

Drawings for the game are held at 11 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. As for the April 11 jackpot, the drawing is estimated to be $1 million.

