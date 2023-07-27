$50,000 ticket sold in Georgia | Wednesday's Powerball drawing

The Powerball numbers were 3, 16, 40, 48 and 60, with a red Powerball number of 14. The "Power Play" multiplier was 2x.

ATLANTA — The Powerball jackpot is still rising after no one hit the $46 million prize in Wednesday's drawing. One person in Georgia woke up with a $50,000 ticket, and some others won $100.

The Powerball numbers were 3, 16, 40, 48 and 60, with a red Powerball number of 14. The "Power Play" multiplier was 2x. The next jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is at $60 million, which would come with a cash-out option of $31.1 million.

Powerball Georgia winnings

According to figures from Georgia Lottery, the winnings included::

$50,000: 1 winner

$100: 7 winners

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."