Georgia $162M Mega Millions numbers | Did anyone win big?

ATLANTA — No one snagged the big prize for the $162 million Mega Millions jackpot after Friday's drawing, which means it's still up for grabs.
The numbers for Friday's drawing are 5-13-29-50-53 with a Megaball of 25. The Megaplier was 3x
A jackpot prize is now growing after Friday's drawing. The jackpot will now be at $183 million for Tuesday.
Here's how many Georgians won prizes in the Friday night drawing
- $1,500: 2 winners
- $500: 14 winners
When is the next drawing?
The next drawing will be on Tuesday at 11 p.m. for the $183 million jackpot.
What are your chances of winning big?
The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.
Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $418.3 million for Friday night's drawing.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.