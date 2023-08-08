Georgia $162M Mega Millions numbers | Did anyone win big?

The numbers for Friday's drawing are 5-13-29-50-53 with a Megaball of 25. The Megaplier was 3x

ATLANTA — No one snagged the big prize for the $162 million Mega Millions jackpot after Friday's drawing, which means it's still up for grabs.

A jackpot prize is now growing after Friday's drawing. The jackpot will now be at $183 million for Tuesday.

Here's how many Georgians won prizes in the Friday night drawing

$1,500: 2 winners

$500: 14 winners

When is the next drawing?

The next drawing will be on Tuesday at 11 p.m. for the $183 million jackpot.

What are your chances of winning big?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $418.3 million for Friday night's drawing.