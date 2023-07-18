Here's where Georgia's $2 million lottery ticket was bought

The next drawing will be on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — One lucky person in Georgia is a lot wealthier after purchasing a $2 million Powerball ticket for the July 17 drawing.

Georgia Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at the H&R Groceries on Macon Road in Orchard Hill.

Three other Georgians took home $50,000.

"With our jackpots being so high right now, it's an exciting time for our Georgians to dream and think about, if they win the jackpot, what would they do," Georgia Lottery CEO Gretchen Corbin said.

She added that, a few years ago, the matrixes of Mega Millions and Powerball were updated to focus on longer jackpot times, so that they could expand in size.

"I couldn't even tell you what I would do it would make a huge difference," said a community member who dreams of a win.

Another metro Atlanta resident said they would save their money and buy a home.

The next drawing will be on Wednesday with Jackpot prize worth $1 billion since no one won big on Monday night.