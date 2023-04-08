Today could be the day | How to cash in a $1.2 billion Mega Millions ticket in Georgia

What to do if you're the chosen one, the holder of the golden ticket? Fear not - the Georgia Lottery has laid out a plan to claim this life-changing sum.

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to an unprecedented $1.25 billion! All eyes are on Friday's drawing, where a lucky ticket holder stands a chance to make history with one of the largest lottery prizes in the United States.

First thing's first - before hopping on a private jet heading to the Georgia Lottery claim centers, sign and print your name on the back of the winning ticket, take a deep breath and let the reality of being a billionaire sink in.

Once calm, make an appointment using its online scheduler. We know you're a winner, but appointments are still necessary to avoid any chaos that may arise from all the new multimillionaires trying to claim their riches at once.

At the claim center, lottery officials said winners must bring valid photo identification showing their name and signature. People will also have to bring a document showing their name listed with their social security number

Photo ID must be currently valid or issued within the past five (5) years):

Driver’s License

Georgia Identification Card

Driver’s License issued by another state

Identification issued by another state

U. S. Armed Forces Identification Card

U. S. Student Identification Card

U. S. Passport

Foreign Passport (must contain a serial number & be stamped by U. S. Immigration and Naturalization Service)

U. S. Resident Alien Card

Social Security Number Verification

Social Security Card – preferred

IRS Form W-2

Medicare “A” Insurance Card (Note: cannot accept a Medicare “D” card as this card lists the dependent’s name but does not list the dependent’s SSN)

Employee Check Stub with SSN specifically identified

Employee Identification with SSN specifically identified

Letter from Social Security Administration with SSN identified

Health Insurance Card with SSN specifically identified

Any official printed document which lists the winner’s SSN

Don't worry about claiming smaller amounts – prizes under $601 can be collected at any Georgia Lottery retail location. Just make sure not to accidentally drop that winning ticket in the parking lot.

Of course, the most crucial advice we can give you is to stay grounded and keep your wits about you. Suddenly being a billionaire can lead to some rather... eccentric decisions. Avoid the temptation to buy the moon just because you can or hire a personal chef to make gourmet mac and cheese 24/7.

So, dear potential $1.25 billion richer person, as you eagerly wait for Friday's Mega Millions drawing, keep calm and dream big! Remember, the odds may be one in a gazillion, but someone's gotta win. May the lottery gods be ever in your favor!

Additional information on cashing in lottery tickets in Georgia

Prizes $600 or less – can be claimed at any Georgia Lottery retailer, Georgia Lottery office or by mail. To prioritize safety, numerous retailers do not store significant sums of cash on hand. As a result, they may compensate with cash, a money order, or a combination of the two.

– can be claimed at any Georgia Lottery retailer, Georgia Lottery office or by mail. To prioritize safety, numerous retailers do not store significant sums of cash on hand. As a result, they may compensate with cash, a money order, or a combination of the two. Prizes over $600 – must be claimed at Georgia Lottery Headquarters or any Georgia Lottery district office or mailed to the Georgia Lottery for payment.

Claiming Prizes by Mail

The Georgia Lottery is not responsible for lost tickets during transit. Prize claims by mail take 4-6 weeks to process, but significant jackpots may take longer.

Prizes of $600 or less - fill out the back of the ticket and mail it to the below GLC P.O. Box address.

fill out the back of the ticket and mail it to the below GLC P.O. Box address. For prizes over $600 – fill out the back of the ticket, complete a Winner Claim Form and mail it to the below GLC P.O. Box address along with your signed ticket and copies of your valid government-issued photo I.D. and social security card.

Prize Expiration date