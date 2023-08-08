Georgia $141M Mega Millions numbers | Did anyone win big?

ATLANTA — No one snagged the big prize for the $141 million Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday's drawing, which means it's still up for grabs.
The numbers are 2-14-21-42-67 with a Megaball of 18. The Megaplier was 5x
A jackpot prize is now growing after Tuesday's drawing. The jackpot will now be at $162 million for Friday.
Here's how many Georgians won prizes in Tuesday's night drawing?
- $2,500: 3 winners
- $1,000: 8 winners
- $500: 9 winners
When is the next drawing?
The next drawing will be on Friday at 11 p.m. for the $162 million jackpot.
What are your chances of winning big?
The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.
Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $418.3 million for Friday night's drawing.
