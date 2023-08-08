x
Lottery

Georgia $141M Mega Millions numbers | Did anyone win big?

The Megaball of 18.

ATLANTA — No one snagged the big prize for the $141 million Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday's drawing, which means it's still up for grabs.

The numbers are 2-14-21-42-67 with a Megaball of 18. The Megaplier was 5x

A jackpot prize is now growing after Tuesday's drawing. The jackpot will now be at $162 million for Friday.

Here's how many Georgians won prizes in Tuesday's night drawing?

  • $2,500: 3 winners
  • $1,000: 8 winners
  • $500: 9 winners

When is the next drawing? 

The next drawing will be on Friday at 11 p.m. for the $162 million jackpot.

What are your chances of winning big?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $418.3 million for Friday night's drawing.

