Did anyone in Georgia win Tuesday's $150 million Mega Millions jackpot?

No one won the big jackpot prize. The winning numbers were 3, 10, 22, 65 and 66. The Mega Ball was 19 and the Megaplier was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one won the big jackpot prize, but some people in Georgia won smaller prizes in Tuesday's night drawing where $150 million was up for grabs.

The winning numbers for Tuesday, May 23 were 3, 10, 22, 65 and 66. The Mega Ball was 19 and the Megaplier was 2x.

Since no one won the big prize, the jackpot is now growing to a whopping $169 million with a cash value prize of $86.4 million.

Who won Mega Millions prizes?

$500: 9 winners

$200: 19 winners

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $76.7 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing is on Friday at 11 p.m. for a chance to play in the shot for $169 million.