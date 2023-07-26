Mega Millions increases to $910 million | Tuesday's numbers

ATLANTA — No one took home the jackpot of $910 million last night, but two people around the United States secured million-dollar winning tickets. Sadly none of those winners were In Georgia, but there were two people that won $10,000.
The winning numbers for Tuesday, July 26, were 3-5-6-44-61 and Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier was 4x.
The jackpot will now increase to nearly $1 billion, sitting at a whopping $910 million for the next drawing.
How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?
$10,000 prize: 2 winners
$500 prize: 45 winners
$200 prize: 142 winners
What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?
The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.
Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $418.3 million for Friday night's drawing.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.