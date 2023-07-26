x
Lottery

Mega Millions increases to $910 million | Tuesday's numbers

The winning numbers for Tuesday, July 26, were 3-5-6-44-61 and Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier was 4x.

ATLANTA — No one took home the jackpot of $910 million last night, but two people around the United States secured million-dollar winning tickets. Sadly none of those winners were In Georgia, but there were two people that won $10,000.

The jackpot will now increase to nearly $1 billion, sitting at a whopping  $910 million for the next drawing.

How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?

$10,000 prize: 2 winners 
$500 prize: 45 winners
$200 prize: 142 winners

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $418.3 million for Friday night's drawing.

