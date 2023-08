$50,000 winner in Georgia | Powerball numbers for August 3

The Powerball numbers were 23, 24, 33, 51, and 64, with a red Powerball number 5. The "Power Play" multiplier was 2x.

Everyone missed out on Wednesday's $124 million Powerball drawing, but that just means another chance at a bigger prize is on the way. One person in Geroia woke up with a $50,000 ticket.

Powerball Georgia winnings

According to figures from Georgia Lottery, the winnings included::

$50,000: 1 winner

$200: 2 winners (with powerplay)

$100: 10 winners

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."