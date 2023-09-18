Georgia Powerball results | Winning numbers for Sept. 18 drawing

The winning numbers were 2-21-26-40-42 with a red Powerball number of 9. The "Power Play" multiplier was 3x.

The Powerball jackpot is ticking back up again - now to an estimated $672 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night after there were no jackpot winners around the country in last night's drawing.

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was back in July when one very lucky lottery player in California won $1.08 billion - which was the game's third-largest prize in history. Since then, there have been 22 straight Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner.

Georgia winners

$50,000 prize: 1 winner (with red Powerball)

$300 prize: 3 winners ( with Power Play)

$100 prize: 21 winners (Many other $100 winners won with the red Powerball or with Power Play)

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."