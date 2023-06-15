Here's who won prizes in Georgia for Wednesday's Powerball drawing

No one snagged the big jackpot, but that doesn't mean they left empty handed.

ATLANTA — Wednesday night's Powerball drawing was a game up for $341.6 million.

No one snagged the big jackpot, but a couple Georgians still won prizes.

The winning numbers were 3-20-36-42-64 with a red Powerball of 4. The Power Play was 2x.

Forty-six people won $100. Sixteen of them matched four numbers and 30 matched three plus the red Powerball.

Who won prizes from Wednesday's Powerball drawing in Georgia?

$100: 46 winners

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When's the next drawing for Powerball?

The next drawing is Saturday night for roughly $366 million. The cash value is estimated to be about $189 million.