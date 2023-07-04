Georgia winners in Monday's $528M Powerball drawing

The winning numbers are 15-26-31-38-61 with a red Powerball of 3. The Power Play was 3x.

ATLANTA — Without a jackpot winner on Monday night, cash is still flowing into the main prize making it still up for grabs.

At least one Georgian snagged a $50,000 prize from Monday's drawing.

How many people in Georgia won prizes in Monday's Powerball drawing?

$50,000: 1 winner

$300: 1 winner

$100: 17 winners

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers including the red Powerball.

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When's the next drawing for Powerball?

The next drawing is Wednesday for roughly $546 million. The estimated cash value for Wednesday's jackpot is $282 million.