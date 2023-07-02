Georgia winners in Saturday's $502M Powerball drawing

The winning numbers were 4-17-35-49-61 with a red Powerball 8. The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one took home the big pot in Saturday's Powerball drawing for $502 million, but two lucky Georgians took home smaller prizes.

Without a jackpot winner, the next drawing on Monday will have a growing prize at $522 million jackpot.

How many people in Georgia won prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing?

$50,000: 2 winners

$200: 1 winner

$100: 18 winners

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When's the next drawing for Powerball?

The next drawing is Monday for roughly $522 million. The estimated cash value for Monday's prize is $269.6 million.