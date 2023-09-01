Georgia winners in Monday's $325 Powerball drawing

The winning numbers were 2-3-16-23-68 with a red Powerball of 7 The Power Play was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one snagged the big $325 million jackpot Monday night, which means the jackpot is growing. One person in Georgia took home $50,000, and several others won $100.

The winning numbers were 2-3-16-23-68 with a red Powerball of 7. The Power Play was 2x.

Without a jackpot winner, the next drawing on Wednesday is estimated to have a $285 million jackpot.

How many people in Georgia won Powerball prizes Monday night?

$50,000: 1 winners

$100: 8 winners

Since, the two people who won $200 cash prizes matched three numbers, the red Powerball and got the Power Play, their $100 prizes were bumped up to $200.

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When's the next drawing for Powerball?

The next drawing is Wednesday night for roughly $340 million. The cash value is estimated to be about $175.5 million.