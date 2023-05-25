Here's who won prizes in Georgia for Wednesday's $192 million Powerball drawing

No one snagged the big jackpot, but someone took home $150,000.

ATLANTA — Wednesday night's Powerball drawing was a game up for $192 million with a cash valued prize at $98.7 million.

No one snagged the big jackpot, a couple Georgians won large prizes.

The winning numbers were 12-21-44-50-58 with a red Powerball of 26. The Power Play was 3x.

One person won $150,000 taking home the Power Play. They matched four numbers including the red Powerball on top of the power play.

Another person took home a whopping $50,000.

Who won prizes from Wednesday's Powerball drawing in Georgia?

$50,000: 1 winner, the other winner won the Power Play taking home $150,000

$100: 20 winners, 5 of them took home $300 for winning the Power Play

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When's the next drawing for Powerball?

The next drawing is Saturday night for roughly $211 million. The cash value is estimated to be about $108.4 million.

