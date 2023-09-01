Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $20 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one brought home the $20 million jackpot prize in Friday's drawing. In Georgia, seven people took home $500.
The winning numbers on Feb. 3, 2023, were 1-4-50-54-59 and Mega Ball 17. The Megaplier was 2x.
The jackpot will now increase to $31 million for Tuesday's drawing.
Along with the seven $500 winning tickets, the Georgia Lottery says there were several other winning tickets sold in the state.
$200 prize: 23 winners
