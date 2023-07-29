Mega Millions winning numbers | $1.05 billion jackpot on the line

The winning numbers for Friday, July 29, were 5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier was 5x.

ATLANTA — There's a $1 billion jackpot on the line after no one took home the $940 million prize last night; five people around the United States secured million-dollar winning tickets. Sadly none of those winners were In Georgia, but there were a few people that won $10,000.

The $1.05 billion jackpot for Tuesday is tied for the seventh-largest U.S. lottery prize and the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history. July has been a hot month for lottery prizes after a ticket sold in downtown Los Angeles won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot.

While no one took home the jackpot Friday, five players still came out on top: four players in Arizona, California, New York and Pennsylvania won $1 million apiece by matching the first five white balls, and another ticket in Pennsylvania won $5 million with the Megaplier option.

How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?

$10,000 prize: 3 winners

$500 prize: 51 winners

$200 prize: 159 winners

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $527.9 million for Friday night's drawing.