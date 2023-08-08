Mega Millions $1.58B jackpot: $10,000 winners in Georgia

The winning numbers were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2.

ATLANTA — Well, it wasn't anyone in California, but it wasn't in Georgia, either. A single winning ticket sold in Florida has taken the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the largest in the game's history.

There were multiple individuals in Georgia who woke up to find they had winning tickets worth $10,000. A total of seven tickets were sold that matched five white balls, but not the gold Mega Ball. Among these tickets, there were $1 million winners in California, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia, as well as $2 million winners in Florida and North Carolina.

The jackpot now resets to a measly $20 million.

Despite not having a winner for 32 consecutive drawings, Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot did not break the record for the longest jackpot dry spell. The record stands at 36 drawings, which came to an end on January 22, 2021, when a lucky individual won a $1.05 billion jackpot.

Mega Millions Georgia winnings

According to figures from Georgia Lottery, the winnings included::