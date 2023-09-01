Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $385 million jackpot

ATLANTA — The jackpot is inching toward a half a billion dollars for the Mega Millions after no one won the $385 million jackpot on Tuesday. In Georgia, one person won $10,000.
The winning numbers for Tuesday, April 4 were 1-37-45-62-64 and Mega Ball 4. The Megaplier was 3x.
The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $414 million for Friday's drawing.
How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?
$10,000 prize: 1 winners
$600 prize: 5 winners
$500 prize: 23 winners
$200 prize: 37 winners
What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?
The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.
Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, though.
