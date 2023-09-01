Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $385 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Tuesday, April 4 were 1-37-45-62-64 and Mega Ball 4. The Megaplier was 3x.

ATLANTA — The jackpot is inching toward a half a billion dollars for the Mega Millions after no one won the $385 million jackpot on Tuesday. In Georgia, one person won $10,000.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $414 million for Friday's drawing.

How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?

$10,000 prize: 1 winners

$600 prize: 5 winners

$500 prize: 23 winners

$200 prize: 37 winners

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, though.