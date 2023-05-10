Mega Millions $83 million jackpot goes unclaimed | Tuesday's winners in Georgia

The winning numbers for Tuesday, May 9, were 16-18-28-42-43 and Mega Ball 19. The Megaplier was 3x.

ATLANTA — No one won big last night, which means the Mega Millions jackpot is growing. The jackpot now sits at a whopping $99 million.

In Georgia, four people won $500.

The winning numbers for Tuesday, May 9, were 16-18-28-42-43 and Mega Ball 19. The Megaplier was 3x.

The jackpot increased at least $16 million.

One person in Texas did win $1 million for matching five numbers.

How many people won Mega Millions prizes in Georgia?

$500: 4 winners

$200: 22 winners

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When's the next drawing for Mega Millions?

The next drawing is Friday night for nearly $100 million.

The cash option is estimated at $52.1 million for Friday night's drawing.