Mega Millions: Here's a list of the most drawn and least drawn Mega Millions numbers

Here are the most common numbers drawn in the Mega Millions since 2017.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After no one won the Mega Millions Friday, players can try their luck on a $640 million jackpot Tuesday night, as this is the seventh largest jackpot in Mega Millions history!

To help you out, we'll even the odds and give you a list of the luckiest numbers in Mega Millions history! These numbers are based on 596 drawings since Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

Most common main numbers

According to lottonumbers.com, these are the most common numbers picked in the past. (Note: These are the white balls.)

14: Drawn 55 times

10: Drawn 54 times

17: Drawn 54 times

46: Drawn 54 times

03: Drawn 53 times

08: Drawn 52 times

15: Drawn 52 times

38: Drawn 52 times

64: Drawn 52 times

31: Drawn 51 times

Most common gold balls

These numbers had the most draws for the GOLD mega ball in recent years.

22: Drawn 34 times

11: Drawn 31 times

09: Drawn 30 times

19: Drawn 28 times

04: Drawn 28 times

13: Drawn 28 times

24: Drawn 28 times

17: Drawn 27 times

25: Drawn 26 times

18: Drawn 26 times

Two are better than one

Since it's always best to have a pair, we'll look at the most common ones in Mega Millions history.

10 and 17-- Drawn 9 times

04 and 64-- Drawn 8 times

17 and 27-- Drawn 8 times

08 and 10-- Drawn 7 times

06 and 46-- Drawn 7 times

37 and 46-- Drawn 7 times

11 and 44-- Drawn 7 times

01 and 40-- Drawn 7 times

04 and 46-- Drawn 7 times

38 and 64-- Drawn 7 times

The "unluckiest" number

The unluckiest main number is 49. It's been picked the least often. Since 2017, it has only been drawn 28 times. It was last drawn on July 4, 2023.

The least drawn Mega Ball number is 8. Since 2017 it's been drawn 16 times. It was last drawn on Dec. 23, 2022.

