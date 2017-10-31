Mega Millions: Here's a list of the most drawn and least drawn Mega Millions numbers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After no one won the Mega Millions Friday, players can try their luck on a $640 million jackpot Tuesday night, as this is the seventh largest jackpot in Mega Millions history!
To help you out, we'll even the odds and give you a list of the luckiest numbers in Mega Millions history! These numbers are based on 596 drawings since Tuesday, October 31, 2017.
Most common main numbers
According to lottonumbers.com, these are the most common numbers picked in the past. (Note: These are the white balls.)
- 14: Drawn 55 times
- 10: Drawn 54 times
- 17: Drawn 54 times
- 46: Drawn 54 times
- 03: Drawn 53 times
- 08: Drawn 52 times
- 15: Drawn 52 times
- 38: Drawn 52 times
- 64: Drawn 52 times
- 31: Drawn 51 times
Most common gold balls
These numbers had the most draws for the GOLD mega ball in recent years.
- 22: Drawn 34 times
- 11: Drawn 31 times
- 09: Drawn 30 times
- 19: Drawn 28 times
- 04: Drawn 28 times
- 13: Drawn 28 times
- 24: Drawn 28 times
- 17: Drawn 27 times
- 25: Drawn 26 times
- 18: Drawn 26 times
Two are better than one
Since it's always best to have a pair, we'll look at the most common ones in Mega Millions history.
- 10 and 17-- Drawn 9 times
- 04 and 64-- Drawn 8 times
- 17 and 27-- Drawn 8 times
- 08 and 10-- Drawn 7 times
- 06 and 46-- Drawn 7 times
- 37 and 46-- Drawn 7 times
- 11 and 44-- Drawn 7 times
- 01 and 40-- Drawn 7 times
- 04 and 46-- Drawn 7 times
- 38 and 64-- Drawn 7 times
The "unluckiest" number
The unluckiest main number is 49. It's been picked the least often. Since 2017, it has only been drawn 28 times. It was last drawn on July 4, 2023.
The least drawn Mega Ball number is 8. Since 2017 it's been drawn 16 times. It was last drawn on Dec. 23, 2022.
