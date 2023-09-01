Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $441 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Tuesday, April 11 were 31-35-53-54-55 and Mega Ball 24. The Megaplier was 3x.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — The jackpot is growing, and growing and growing for the Mega Millions after no one won the $441 million payout on Tuesday. In Georgia, 9 people won $600.

The winning numbers for Tuesday, April 11 were 31-35-53-54-55 and Mega Ball 24. The Megaplier was 3x.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $476 million for Friday's drawing.

How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?

$600 prize: 9 winners

$500 prize: 20 winners

$200 prize: 39 winners

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, though.