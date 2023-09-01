Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $441 million jackpot

ATLANTA — The jackpot is growing, and growing and growing for the Mega Millions after no one won the $441 million payout on Tuesday. In Georgia, 9 people won $600.
The winning numbers for Tuesday, April 11 were 31-35-53-54-55 and Mega Ball 24. The Megaplier was 3x.
The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $476 million for Friday's drawing.
How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?
$600 prize: 9 winners
$500 prize: 20 winners
$200 prize: 39 winners
What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?
The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.
Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, though.
