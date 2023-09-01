Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $84 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the $84 million jackpot prize in Friday's drawing. However, in Georgia there was one $10,000 winner.
The winning numbers for Friday, Feb. 17 are 2-33-38-57-70-13 and Mega Ball was 13. The Megaplier was 3x.
The jackpot will now increase to $104 million for Tuesday's drawing.
These are the big winners in Georgia:
$500 prize: 7 winners
$200 prize: 26 winners
