Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $84 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Friday, Feb. 17 are 2-33-38-57-70-13 and Mega Ball was 13. The Megaplier was 3x.

ATLANTA — No one won the $84 million jackpot prize in Friday's drawing. However, in Georgia there was one $10,000 winner.

The jackpot will now increase to $104 million for Tuesday's drawing.



These are the big winners in Georgia:



$500 prize: 7 winners

$200 prize: 26 winners