Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $126 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Friday, Feb. 24, were 2-22-49-65-67 and Mega Ball 7. The Megaplier was 4x.

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing, once again, after no one hit the $126 million jackpot on Friday. In Georgia, we had two $10,000 winners and several others.

The jackpot will now increase to $145 million for Friday's drawing.

These are the big winners in Georgia:

$10,000 prize: 2 winners
$500 prize: 11 winners
$200 prize: 26 winners

