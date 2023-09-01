Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $126 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Friday, Feb. 24, were 2-22-49-65-67 and Mega Ball 7. The Megaplier was 4x.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing, once again, after no one hit the $126 million jackpot on Friday. In Georgia, we had two $10,000 winners and several others.

The winning numbers for Friday, Feb. 24 were 2-22-49-65-67 and Mega Ball 7. The Megaplier was 4x.

The jackpot will now increase to $145 million for Friday's drawing.



These are the big winners in Georgia:



$10,000 prize: 2 winners

$500 prize: 11 winners

$200 prize: 26 winners