Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $167 million jackpot

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing, once again, after no one hit the $167 million jackpot on Friday. In Georgia, the highest amount people took home was $500, but several others won lower prizes.
The winning numbers for Friday, March 3, were 8-25-36-39-67 and Mega Ball 11. The Megaplier was 4x.
The jackpot will now increase to $188 million for Friday's drawing.
These are the big winners in Georgia:
$500 prize: 12 winners
$200 prize: 26 winners
