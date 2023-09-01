Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $414 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Friday, April 7, were 12-32-49-51-66 and Mega Ball 21. The Megaplier was 2x.

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing after no one hit the $414 million jackpot on Friday. In Georgia, though, over ten people won $500.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $441 million for the next drawing.

How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?



$500 prize: 16winners

$200 prize: 53 winners

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $224.2 million for Friday night's drawing.