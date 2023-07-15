x
Lottery

Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $560 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Friday, July 14, were 10-24-48-51-66 and Mega Ball 15. The Megaplier was 2x.
A woman shows her Mega Millions tickets at the Bluebird Liquor store in Torrance, California on October 19, 2018. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — No one took home the jackpot of $560 million last night, but two people in California and one in North Carolina woke up with million-dollar winning tickets. In Georgia, over 40 people walked away with $500. 

The jackpot will now increase to $640 million for the next drawing.

How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?


$500 prize: 44 winners
$200 prize: 101 winners

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $287 million for Friday night's drawing.

