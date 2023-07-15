Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $560 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one took home the jackpot of $560 million last night, but two people in California and one in North Carolina woke up with million-dollar winning tickets. In Georgia, over 40 people walked away with $500.
The winning numbers for Friday, July 15, were 10-24-48-51-66 and Mega Ball 15. The Megaplier was 2x.
The jackpot will now increase to $640 million for the next drawing.
How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?
$500 prize: 44 winners
$200 prize: 101 winners
What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?
The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.
Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $287 million for Friday night's drawing.
