Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $560 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Friday, July 14, were 10-24-48-51-66 and Mega Ball 15. The Megaplier was 2x.

ATLANTA — No one took home the jackpot of $560 million last night, but two people in California and one in North Carolina woke up with million-dollar winning tickets. In Georgia, over 40 people walked away with $500.

The winning numbers for Friday, July 15, were 10-24-48-51-66 and Mega Ball 15. The Megaplier was 2x.

The jackpot will now increase to $640 million for the next drawing.

How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?



$500 prize: 44 winners

$200 prize: 101 winners

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $287 million for Friday night's drawing.