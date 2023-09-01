Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Friday's $99 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Friday, May 13, were 1-2-23-40-45 and Mega Ball 15. The Megaplier was 3x.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing after no one hit the $99 million jackpot on Friday. In Georgia, 10 people won $500.

The winning numbers for Friday, May 13, were 1-2-23-40-45 and Mega Ball 15. The Megaplier was 3x.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $113 million for the next drawing.

How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?

$500 prize: 10 winners

$200 prize: 29 winners

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $52.9 million for Friday night's drawing.