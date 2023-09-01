Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $31 million jackpot

The winning numbers on Jan. 24, 2023 were 33, 41, 47, 50, 62 and Mega Ball 20. The Megaplier was 4x.

ATLANTA — One person won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday in Massachusetts -- and there were only a few very small winners here in Georgia.

The jackpot will reset once again to $20 million for Friday's drawing.

The Georgia Lottery says there were different winning tickets sold in the state with the highest being just $800.

$800 prize: 5 winners

$500 prize: 5 winners

$200 prize: 24 winners