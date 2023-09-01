Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $104 million jackpot

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing, once again, after no one hit the $104 million jackpot on Tuesday. In Georgia, we had a $10,000 winner and several others.
The winning numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 21 were 2-15-30-36-63 and Mega Ball 24. The Megaplier was 2x.
The jackpot will now increase to $126 million for Friday's drawing.
These are the big winners in Georgia:
$10,000 prize: 1 winner
$1,000 prize: 2 winners
$500 prize: 12 winners
$400 prize: 4 winners
$200 prize: 27 winners
