Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $104 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 21 were 2-15-30-36-63 and Mega Ball 24. The Megaplier was 2x.

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing, once again, after no one hit the $104 million jackpot on Tuesday. In Georgia, we had a $10,000 winner and several others.

The jackpot will now increase to $126 million for Friday's drawing.



These are the big winners in Georgia:



$10,000 prize: 1 winner

$1,000 prize: 2 winners

$500 prize: 12 winners

$400 prize: 4 winners

$200 prize: 27 winners