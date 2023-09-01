Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $260 million jackpot

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing after no one hit the $260 million jackpot on Friday. In Georgia, 1 person won $10,000, and several others took home $500.
The winning numbers for Friday, June 13, were 8-10-19-44-47 and Mega Ball 4. The Megaplier was 4x.
The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $281 million for the next drawing.
How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?
- $10,000 prize: 1 winner
- $500 prize: 7 winners
- $200 prize: 40 winners
What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?
The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.
Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $134.4 million for Friday night's drawing.
