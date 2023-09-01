Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $31 million jackpot

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is growing, once again, after no one hit the $31 million jackpot on Tuesday. In Georgia, we had a $1,000 winner and several others.
The winning numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 7, are 9-15-46-55-57 and Mega Ball 4. The Megaplier was 2x.
The jackpot will now increase to $50 million for Friday's drawing.
These are the big winners in Georgia:
$1000 prize: 1 winner
$500 prize: 9 winners
$400 prize: 2 winners
$200 prize: 24 winners
