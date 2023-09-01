Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $229 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Tuesday, March 14, were 1-7-23-38-55 and Mega Ball 2. The Megaplier was 3x.

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is getting pretty big, once again, after no one hit the $229 million jackpot on Tuesday. In Georgia, though, someone won $10,000.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $254 million for Friday's drawing.



These are the big winners in Georgia:

$10,000 prize: 1 winner

$1,500 prize: 1 winner

$600 prize: 8 winners

$500 prize: 19 winners

$200 prize: 25 winners